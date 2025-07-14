EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,530,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,344,371,000 after purchasing an additional 358,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EQT by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,427,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,552,000 after acquiring an additional 429,733 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in EQT by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,632 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in EQT by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,829,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,696 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EQT by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $55.33 on Monday. EQT Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.15.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

