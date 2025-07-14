Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Holdings Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 181.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $4,779,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQH. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $237,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,702.61. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 724,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,521,837.06. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,993,760 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $52.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 79.05% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

