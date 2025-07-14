F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target Raised to $17.50

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $16.50 to $17.50 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FNB. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE:FNB opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,801,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,188,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3,589.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

