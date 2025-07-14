Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Finance of America Companies from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Finance of America Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Finance of America Companies Stock Down 3.8%

FOA stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.44. Finance of America Companies has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.56 million. Research analysts predict that Finance of America Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Finance of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,202,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,558,000 after purchasing an additional 120,692 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies by 600.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 76,719 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Finance of America Companies by 209.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,156 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Finance of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finance of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

