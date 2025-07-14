First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 350 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,299.50.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $2,117.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,907.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1,937.41. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,473.62 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.10%. On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

