Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

NYSE FBIN opened at $53.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

