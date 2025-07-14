Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after acquiring an additional 876,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,723,000 after acquiring an additional 454,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $286.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $796.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.98 and a 200-day moving average of $256.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

