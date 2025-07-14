GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells $299,460.00 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $299,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,960. This represents a 65.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Katherine Stueland sold 9,657 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $878,207.58.

On Tuesday, April 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $243,595.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS opened at $82.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day moving average is $82.75. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $117.75.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. On average, research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth about $51,496,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,458,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GeneDx by 336.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 755,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,073,000 after acquiring an additional 582,619 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the 1st quarter valued at $44,614,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of GeneDx by 3,054.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,694,000 after acquiring an additional 423,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WGS shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded GeneDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group raised GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

