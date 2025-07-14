Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,359,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,227,000 after acquiring an additional 237,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,763,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,502,000 after purchasing an additional 97,987 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 651,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 72,632 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 625,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 417,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after acquiring an additional 41,103 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of BATS GSUS opened at $86.26 on Monday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $86.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.02.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.