Greenleaf Trust Buys 284 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,693,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,955,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,208,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,447,000 after purchasing an additional 777,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,394,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 189,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of LYV opened at $143.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $157.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.49.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 125.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna set a $165.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.