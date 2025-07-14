Greenleaf Trust Invests $245,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $67.47 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0492 per share. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

