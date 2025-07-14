Greenleaf Trust Purchases 162 Shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Knife River were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Knife River by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,936,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,829,000 after acquiring an additional 603,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Knife River by 830.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,101,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,965,000 after acquiring an additional 983,223 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Knife River by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,034,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knife River by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 983,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after acquiring an additional 34,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knife River by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 906,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,431 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNF stock opened at $78.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.94. Knife River Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.32). Knife River had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNF shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

