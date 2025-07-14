Greenleaf Trust Sells 249 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,122,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,153,000 after buying an additional 1,110,021 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,970,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,530.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,962,000 after buying an additional 727,550 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,027,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBIN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

