Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

