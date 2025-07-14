Highview Capital Management LLC DE Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $286.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $796.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.98 and a 200 day moving average of $256.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

