Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

HLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $189.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.06 and its 200 day moving average is $170.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.83. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $137.99 and a 52-week high of $192.44.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,431,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $86,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,508 shares of company stock worth $2,431,670. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 103.5% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

