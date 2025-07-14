HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUBS. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $750.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $750.00 price objective on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Macquarie began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.71.

HubSpot Price Performance

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

NYSE HUBS opened at $523.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,163.91, a PEG ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $591.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $637.16. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $1,314,915.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,918 shares in the company, valued at $35,269,313.22. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,843.94. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,298,621. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

