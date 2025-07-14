Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Stock Price Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,042,115 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 208,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Iconic Minerals Stock Up 25.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$7.38 million, a PE ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Iconic Minerals

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

