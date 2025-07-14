Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading 25% Higher – Here’s Why

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,042,115 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 208,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Iconic Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.38 million, a PE ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Iconic Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iconic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.