Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Insider Sells €195,440.64 in Stock

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) insider Monique D. Hayes sold 12,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of €15.36 ($17.86), for a total transaction of €195,440.64 ($227,256.56). Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately €134,277.12 ($156,136.19). This trade represents a 59.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:IDR opened at €16.76 ($19.49) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.80. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of €9.58 ($11.14) and a 1 year high of €19.75 ($22.97). The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 21.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $17.50 target price on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Idaho Strategic Resources from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

