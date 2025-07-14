Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,848 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $729.38.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total transaction of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,393.55. This represents a 94.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,184 shares of company stock valued at $105,128,004 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $717.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $747.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $674.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.57. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.19%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

