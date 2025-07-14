Insider Selling: Coelacanth Energy Inc. (CVE:CEI) Senior Officer Sells C$62,922.40 in Stock

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (CVE:CEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nolan Gregory Chicoine sold 78,653 shares of Coelacanth Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$62,922.40.

Coelacanth Energy Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of CEI stock opened at C$0.84 on Monday. Coelacanth Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.69 and a 1-year high of C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$445.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.84.

About Coelacanth Energy

Coelacanth Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company owns approximately 150 net sections of Montney acreage located in the Two Rivers area of northeastern British Columbia.

