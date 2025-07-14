Insider Selling: Coelacanth Energy Inc. (CVE:CEI) Senior Officer Sells C$62,922.40 in Stock

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (CVE:CEI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nolan Gregory Chicoine sold 78,653 shares of Coelacanth Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$62,922.40.
Coelacanth Energy Trading Up 2.4%
Shares of CEI stock opened at C$0.84 on Monday. Coelacanth Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.69 and a 1-year high of C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$445.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.84.
About Coelacanth Energy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coelacanth Energy
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Catalysts Converge on Intel Ahead of a Critical Earnings Report
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Conagra at Rock Bottom: 7% Yield & Turnaround Poised
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Delta Air Lines Could Reach New Highs in 2025—And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Coelacanth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coelacanth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.