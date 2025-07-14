Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CAO Sells 3,817 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CAO Christopher Paul German sold 3,817 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $308,222.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 922 shares in the company, valued at $74,451.50. The trade was a 80.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Christopher Paul German also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 10th, Christopher Paul German sold 2,069 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $139,016.11.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of RYTM opened at $86.70 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 2.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on RYTM. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.
Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 47,575 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 70,824 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
