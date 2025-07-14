Insider Selling: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CAO Sells 3,817 Shares of Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CAO Christopher Paul German sold 3,817 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $308,222.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 922 shares in the company, valued at $74,451.50. The trade was a 80.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Christopher Paul German also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Christopher Paul German sold 2,069 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $139,016.11.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RYTM opened at $86.70 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.12). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.26% and a negative return on equity of 739.62%. The company had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYTM. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 47,575 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 70,824 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.