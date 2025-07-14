Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells 720 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,969.24. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $275.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $177.41 and a one year high of $291.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.69.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

