International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,407,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after acquiring an additional 18,408 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,750,000 after purchasing an additional 636,533 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,450,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,585,000 after purchasing an additional 255,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,340,000 after buying an additional 79,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 13.2% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 777,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90,553 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $69.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. International Bancshares Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $76.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.22 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 39.30%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

