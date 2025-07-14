iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 68,316 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 89,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at about $932,000.

Shares of SUSA opened at $127.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $99.48 and a 12-month high of $128.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.87 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

