Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,126 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $33,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jabil by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,165,000 after buying an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Jabil by 26.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Jabil by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.66, for a total transaction of $3,494,728.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 203,459 shares in the company, valued at $38,994,951.94. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $3,459,522.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,645,705.24. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,431 shares of company stock worth $58,163,159 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Argus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.71.

Jabil Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE JBL opened at $221.92 on Monday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $227.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.53.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

