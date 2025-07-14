Jessup Wealth Management Inc Purchases 1,739 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.2% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,443 shares of company stock worth $36,298,548. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.4%

Alphabet stock opened at $180.19 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

