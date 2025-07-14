Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $257.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.32. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $194.36 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.