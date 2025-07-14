KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on KB Home

KB Home Stock Down 1.0%

KBH stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. KB Home has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,262 shares in the company, valued at $558,047.56. This trade represents a 32.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in KB Home by 408.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 241,608 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in KB Home by 21.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 39,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 16.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.