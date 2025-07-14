Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,404,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,597.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRC opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

