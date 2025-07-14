KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $137,826,186.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,746,121,435.60. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092 over the last three months. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR opened at $141.13 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.26.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

