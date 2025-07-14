Lbp Am Sa Has $94.07 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lbp Am Sa grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.5% of Lbp Am Sa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $94,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $717.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $674.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $634.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total transaction of $1,691,609.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total value of $370,952.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,653.36. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,184 shares of company stock worth $105,128,004. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.38.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

