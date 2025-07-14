Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on LEVI. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.82.

Get Our Latest Report on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 11.0%

LEVI opened at $21.91 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,839 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,109 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,297 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,151 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.