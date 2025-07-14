Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Holdings Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,650,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,177,000 after purchasing an additional 44,703 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,596,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,952,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,693,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,107,000 after purchasing an additional 108,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,208,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,447,000 after purchasing an additional 777,105 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $143.91 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $157.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 125.77%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYV. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 189,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

