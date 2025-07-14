Main Street Research LLC Has $59.37 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.9% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $59,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $676.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $664.00 to $783.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $729.38.

Shares of META stock opened at $717.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $747.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $674.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $634.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,181,574.40. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $9,670,686.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 118,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,928,955.27. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,184 shares of company stock valued at $105,128,004 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

