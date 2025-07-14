MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $216.05 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.84 and a twelve month high of $296.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.53.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Several research firms have commented on MKTX. Barclays cut their price target on MarketAxess from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.44.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

