Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 120.2% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays set a $71.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

MAS stock opened at $65.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 1,320.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Masco’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

