MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,869,000 after buying an additional 470,829 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after buying an additional 405,425 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after buying an additional 308,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $383,051,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,079,000 after buying an additional 179,807 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI opened at $2,387.45 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,579.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,486.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,164.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price (up from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Benchmark downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 target price (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,645.94.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

