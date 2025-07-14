Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,709,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,001,044,000 after buying an additional 1,229,350 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 368,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $215,760,000 after buying an additional 73,907 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.51, for a total value of $370,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,653.36. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.57, for a total transaction of $374,494.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,559,597.99. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,184 shares of company stock valued at $105,128,004 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price target (up previously from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.38.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $717.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $674.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $634.57. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $442.65 and a 12 month high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

