Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,041 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.1% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 163,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,068,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,663 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,393.55. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,181,574.40. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,184 shares of company stock valued at $105,128,004. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $717.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $442.65 and a twelve month high of $747.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $674.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $634.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $664.00 to $783.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.38.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

