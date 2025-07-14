Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $50.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $71.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.12.

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

