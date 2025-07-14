Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Stock Position Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 32.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $39.95 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 88.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPLX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

