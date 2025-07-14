M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in W.R. Berkley by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $5,676,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $5,787,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

W.R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $68.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

W.R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Further Reading

