M&T Bank Corp Grows Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,718 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,976 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 516.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 59,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $848,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,717.28. This trade represents a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,375 shares of company stock worth $3,049,277 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

