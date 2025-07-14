M&T Bank Corp Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,434,000 after buying an additional 90,618 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,968,000 after buying an additional 1,009,966 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,678,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,602,000 after purchasing an additional 205,382 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,407,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,097,204.50. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $705,150.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 146,489 shares in the company, valued at $34,432,239.45. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,460 shares of company stock worth $3,941,276 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $219.44 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $263.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.60, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.37 and its 200-day moving average is $204.81.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

