M&T Bank Corp Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 128.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $437.00 price objective (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $476.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $498.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

