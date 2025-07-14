M&T Bank Corp Purchases 713 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $516.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.52 and a 12-month high of $526.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.66%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 4,808 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.97, for a total transaction of $2,423,087.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,575.60. The trade was a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,140.52. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,646 shares of company stock valued at $22,136,614. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.25.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

