M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9%

SPDW opened at $40.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.31. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.