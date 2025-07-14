M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,023 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $151.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.98 and a 52 week high of $203.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.48 and its 200 day moving average is $150.94.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $197.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. Oppenheimer cut Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.43.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

